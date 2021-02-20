Local auto shop raising money for St. Jude hospital with Brakes For Kids drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business is taking part in a national effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Circle M Tire & Automotive on Rosedale Highway is participating in Napa AutoCare’s nationwide Brakes For Kids drive, in which customers receive free brake pads or shoes with any brake service. Ten percent of brake repair proceeds from labor costs will go to the hospital.

“The reason we picked St. Jude’s to contribute our money was because it is a fascinating entity for children who are less fortunate,” said Circle M Owner Chris Machado. “These children, as well as their parents, don’t have to come out of pocket for any money, don’t see a medical bill. Their success rate is rather large. We thought it was our responsibility to give back to these children.”

The drive started earlier this month and will last through March. The goal is to reach $125,000 raised and $1 million over four years.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 661-387-3920 or visit circlemtireandautomotive.com.