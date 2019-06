Bakersfield’s local author Theresa Adamo will be releasing a sequel to her book “Indy Oh Indy”.

Last fall “Indy Oh Indy” a picture book about a formerly stray dog was released and proceeds from the book sales went to the SPCA and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Adamo announced a new book about the dog Indy, “Indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust.” In the book Indy takes a trip to Pismo Beach, California.

“Indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust” will be available this June.