Local attorney who says she was ordered to court despite feeling sick has tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local attorney who takes on cases through the county’s Indigent Defense Program says she was ordered to return to court despite feeling sick, and has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Mai Saleh Shawwa wrote on Facebook last week that she had been feeling sick the last weekend of June and got tested for the coronavirus.

“Judge ORDERED me in court despite everything I told him,” she wrote. “Today I got my results that I’m positive for Covid 19.”

Shawwa expressed frustration at being told she had to turn up even though she was trying to be cautious and prevent anyone else from being exposed to her.

“As you all know Kern County Superior Court decided to resume business as usual as if reality wasn’t happening around us,” she wrote.