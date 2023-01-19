BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont.

The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows:

“The incident that occurred in the early morning hours today is a tragedy. Ana was getting a ride home from work at Grimmway Farms when this terrible crash occurred. She is an innocent bystander in this incident. She suffered critical injuries, including orthopedic fractures and internal organ injuries, and has undergone two surgeries so far. It’s our understanding that the CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team has already been out to the scene. We will have our own team of experts out at the scene as well as we investigate the facts and circumstances that led to this crash. As a law firm that has been involved in these types of cases in the past, through our representation of other victims involved in tragic motor vehicles collisions with law enforcement, we can state unequivocally that incidents like this should never happen.” Matt Clark and Chris Hagan

The law office confirmed with 17 News Ana Hernandez works at Grimmway Farms and she was getting a ride from work from a coworker.

Rodolfo Hernandez, Ana Hernandez’s father, released a statement through the law office that was translated from Spanish:

“We have a close family, which includes my wife and four children. Her siblings are flying in from Mexico to be close to their sister, and so we can all be together at time. We are all primarily concerned with health of our daughter, and we’re praying for her full recovery.” Rodolfo Hernandez

A 30-year-old man driving a Honda Accord involved in the crash was killed. Ana Hernandez was a passenger and taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the person who died at a later time.

The two Bakersfield police officers involved were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash and officer Tomas Martinez says that the area is filled with two-lane roads.