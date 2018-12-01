Local athletes need help running to nationals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local athletes need help in getting to the National Junior Olympics.
Kern County's Pond Running Club, who recently competed in the Junior Olympics, need help raising money to make it to nationals.
A total of 38 kids are set to compete in the national event in Reno Dec. 6-8.
The running club will be hosting a car wash in Delano to raise money for the competition.
The team and the coach will be at Sevier's Auto Center, 429 High St., from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat. and Sun.
If your car is clean already, but you would like to help out, the team will be accepting monetary donations through their GoFundMe page.
