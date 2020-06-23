Local athlete reaches another milestone toward her Olympic dream

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After graduating from Centennial High School as a junior, and becoming the first student-athlete to step onto the DI Cal State campus early, Lexi McLeod has reached another milestone on her Olympic journey.

For Lexi McLeod, every hit she makes dive. She takes and serves. She breaks brings her one step closer.

“Every girl starts off dreaming of making that team,” said McLeod.

The former Centennial High star and current Cal State Northridge sophomore is now a member of volleyball’s most exclusive team.

“It just feels rewarding to be able to say that I accomplished this,” said McLeod.

It just a decade ago, McLeod was spiking the ball at these sand courts off Truxton ave.

Today, she’s a member of the U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team, competing for a spot at next year’s summer games.

“It is incredible to think that this is where it all began and who knows where it’s going to end, she may have three more Olympics,” said her father, Rick. “Who knows.”

And, while the cancelation of this year’s games hit hard, she’s used this quarantine a chance to gain a leg up on the competition.

“My goal is to get better every single day and make the most out of it,” said McLeod.

McLeod will officially join the team this month for workouts.