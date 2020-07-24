Local artists beautify homeless shelter with colorful mural

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local artists beautified Kern County’s M Street Navigation Center with a colorful mural. Artists with the local nonprofit, Creative Crossing, painted the mural along the sides of the building of the homeless shelter as a symbol of hope.

Both of the artists who worked on the mural say they had experienced homelessness at one point. They said the bright colors and spring flowers represent hope for people at the shelter who might not have much hope right now.

“I remember being a young girl and thinking that if I would have saw something bright and beautiful it would have made me happy to see that every day,” said mural artist Sarah Nobles.

The M Street Navigation Center is located at 2900 M Street.