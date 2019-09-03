Breaking News
Local artist who worked his way up has two ultimate goals

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

David Medina, known as “D-Loc” was born and raised in Bakersfield. Growing up, D-Loc would stay out of the streets to avoid trouble. He was surrounded by bad influences including his father who was in and out of prison.

Today, he made a name for himself and started to open for big performers like Ice Cube and Pitbull. His two main goals are to become a headliner at performances. The other is to give back to his community by helping aspiring artists; especially the ones who do not have someone to look up to.

17 News Digital Reporter, Karen Cruz-Orduña brings you the details.

