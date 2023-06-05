BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services has received a total of 3,700 dogs from January through May of 2023, the highest numbers the shelter has seen in the past 10 years.

It’s not alone.

Nationwide there has been a trend of more dogs entering than being adopted out of shelters, with increased rates of euthanasia, according to a release sent Monday by Animal Services Director Nick Cullen. He said the shelter is currently housing more than 300 dogs despite having the capacity for about 175.

“The crisis shelters are facing does not originate within the shelters,” Stephanie Filer, executive director of Shelter Animals Count, said in the release. “Shelters need help now more than ever. This is a community problem that requires a community solution.”

Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center has also seen numbers surge, with Shelter Director Matthew Buck saying they have been keeping too many animals since the start of 2021.

“This means that shelters are now in their third year of having too many animals in care and not enough adoptions, especially for dogs,” he said in the release.

Animal Services is asking the public to help by doing the following: adopt from shelters; make sure pets are microchipped and wearing identification at all times; check local shelters if a pet escapes; vaccinate dogs against deadly illnesses such as parvovirus and canine distemper virus; get pets spayed or neutered; and look for pet resource availability on Animal Service’s Facebook page.