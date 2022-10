BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and local shelters are packed with pups looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

That’s especially true for large dogs.

Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over, at the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Animal shelters, for the month of October.

You’re invited to show up at either shelter and bring home a new best friend, starting Oct. 1.