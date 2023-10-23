BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local animal advocates went door-to-door on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen and founder of Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue Robbie Miller knocked on doors throughout Oildale — a part of town that advocates say is at the core of the overpopulation crisis.

During the first five months of this year, the county shelter took in 3,700 dogs, numbers, Cullen says, that haven’t been seen in more than a decade.

“We always know that not everybody has access to resources, so we want to try to bring word that there are resources available to some of these areas, specifically Oildale and the East Bakersfield areas,” said Cullen. “Hopefully if we continue doing this… we’ll start to see a decrease in the amount of animals coming through the facility.”

SOS Dog Rescue is hosting four spay and neuter clinics next month. To learn more, visit their website.