Local Air Force recruit gets sendoff, escort to his home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was a hero’s sendoff this evening for a young man from Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Freedom Riders and Patriot Guard Riders gathered outside the home of 21-year-old Caesar Holguin.

Holguin is an air force recruit, and this group escorted him from his home to the grapevine, as a show of support and thanks for his service.

“As a kid I played with like toy soldiers and stuff and growing up I just want to be in the military, and then a lot of my uncles were marines, said Holguin. “They said if I could do the air force, do the air force.”

Holguin says he’s thankful for the support from the riders and our community.

