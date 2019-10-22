Local agencies to take part in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Various local agencies and groups are ready to collect any unwanted or expired drugs — and even other unwanted household items — this Saturday.

Several groups including Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield police, the Alliance Against Family Vioilence and Goodwill are all taking part in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.

Residents can take and drop off any prescription drugs they no longer need or want in their homes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente located at 3501 Stockdale Highway, at the Bakersfield Police Department at 1601 Truxtun Ave. and at the Walmart parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road.

In addition to the drug takeback, you can also take the opportunity to drop off any extra clutter in your home for recycling at Kaiser Permanente on Stockdale Highway.

You can drop off the following items at the drug and recycling event at Kaiser Permanente on Stockdale Highway: