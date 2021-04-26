Local agencies raise awareness about safe digging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local agencies raised awareness about the importance of safe digging on Monday.

The Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Fire Department, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCal Gas) and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) held a press conference to discuss the safety concerns.

During the pandemic, more people started projects in their homes or lawn that required digging and excavation. The local agencies note that by law you are required to call 811 before starting a project that requires excavation. Projects include planting trees, installing a fence, building a pool, etc. Underground utility lines need to be marked so they are not accidentally hit when digging. PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen says coming in contact with their lines can lead to serious injuries.

“We have customers and contractors who come in contact with our lines and that can lead to injury, very dangerous damage to the facilities, as well as unfortunately sometimes death,” Allen said.

SoCal Gas, PG&E and other utilities will identify underground facilities in your area for free.

Safe Digging Tips, according to local agencies :