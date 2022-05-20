BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Water Conservation Day in Kern County, local water agencies are holding a “Water Conservation Festival” at Jastro Park in Bakersfield Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To participate in the event, you can take part in a walk with others who have pledged to reduce their water use. The Pledge Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Experts will be on hand to talk about the best practices in conserving water during times of drought.

There will also be a lot of activities for the kids, live music and food trucks.