Local agencies hosting Drug Take Back and Recycling event on Oct. 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Various local agencies and groups are hosting a Drug Take Back and Recycling drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Residents can take and drop off any prescription drugs they no longer need or want in their homes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente located at 3501 Stockdale Highway. In addition to the drug takeback, you can also take the opportunity to drop off any extra clutter in your home for recycling. Liquids, needles and batteries will not be collected.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are asked to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle at the collection site, volunteers will be on hand to take your items.

According to BPD, residents turned in 1,368 pounds of prescription drugs at last year’s event. Over the past 18 Take Back events, DEA and its partners have collected more than 11.8 million pounds, approximately 5,900 tons, of pills.

The following items can be dropped off:

Expired, unused, unwanted medications

Papers to shred

Gently used clothing, furniture

Eyeglasses, hearing aids

E-waste

Cellphones, chargers

Sit-down walkers, walkers, scooters, power and manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, bath transfer benches

Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Alliance Against Family Violence, Iron Mountain, Alianza Recycling and Recovery, Lions International and Independent Living Center of Kern County partnered together for the event.

For more information about National Drug Take Back Day, visit here.