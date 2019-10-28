County residents turn over 1,368 pounds worth of medications for National Drug Take Back Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents dropped off more than 1,300 pounds of unwanted or expired medications on Saturday as part of National Drug Take Back Day

In Bakersfield, local agencies including Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault participated in a local drop-off event on Saturday. Residents were able to drop off drugs at three locations in the city.

The sites also accepted gently used clothing and furniture, e-waste, hearing aids, and more.

Nearly 1,000 pounds of medications were collected as part of the Bakersfield event, according to BPD. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Tehachapi and Bear Valley also held similar events.