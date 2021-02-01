Local advocates pressuring ag commissioner to give public notice before pesticides are used

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Local advocates are pressuring Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser to comply with a state order to give advance notice before pesticides are used on crops in Shafter. Fankhauser so far has refused to abide by that order.

The proposed pilot project would give Shafter residents advance notice of pesticide use via online and text alerts. Those notices already go out to local growers, but the program would expand it to the public.

Californians for Pesticide Reform say they’re ready to take the issue to the Board of Supervisors to force Fankhauser’s hand.

In a statement to 17 news, Fankhauser said he has not complied because the proposed notification system will put the public at more risk, at it will destroy the current notification system.

He said the public should “rest assured that they are being protected to the greatest extent possible.”