Local 661 Carpenters build accessibility ramp for Air Force veteran

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 81 years of life are visible in veteran Kenny O’Neal as the strength he once possessed fades. Through it all, the courage and charisma are still well and alive.

“Some great, great men came in last week and built a ramp for me,” said O’Neal. “For my trailer and its one of the most precious things that happened to me, except of course for when my son was born.”

GRATITUDE – Carpenters with Southwest Carpenters Local 661 traded gather at the home of Air Force Veteran Kenny O’Neil.

Veterans Day is a day of action for many who want to go that extra mile to thank a veteran.

Southwest Carpenters Local 661 grabbed their power tools to give accessibility to O’Neal. All after catching wind of how inaccessible O’Neal’s home was, these carpenters went all hands-on deck.





“They put their lives on the line,” said Local 661 representative Josh Taylor. “They are there to support us as Americans so we want to do what we can to give back to those that are willing to lay down their lives for Americans.”

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Carpenters with Southwest Carpenters Local 661 build a ramp for O’Neil, the ramp was built and installed in hours.

These carpenters who the majority are veterans say these acts of gratitude and kindness are just ways they hope to improve the communities that they work and live in.



O’Neal served in the Airforce between 1958 and 1960. Taiwan was his home during this period in which the sovereign state faced many conflicts with China.



“We did what we wanted to do in the service,” said O’Neal. “We tried to do what was right and then hopefully we did, I loved every minute of it.”



O’Neal once took care of his community by defending the entire nation and now it’s time for his community to take care of him.



“I enjoyed going up and down that so much, I and my legs did,” said O’Neal. “It was a very, very, very, very great feeling that I could go to my house without worrying about falling the incline was just beautiful in coming down the same.”

