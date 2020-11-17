Living Our Faith – Where Is Your Heart?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Disturbing viral video shows a runaway car slamming into a pedestrian in a brutal hit-and-run in East Bakersfield on October 7th. The victim is 42-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez, a popular guest at local hair salons where she sells fruits and tamales. But after this accident - she'll be on crutches for five months.

It happened in front of La Villa Meat Market on East California Avenue. The moment she gets to the edge of the sidewalk a blue BMW slams into her. The collision knocks her off her feet and flips her into the air. The driver and two passengers get out of the car and look at gomez on the sidewalk. Then - they go back to the car, grab their belongings, and walk away. Today - more than a month later - Gomez feels …. Lucky to be alive