Live, dead and dying cockroaches found throughout Delano restaurant: Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cockroaches were found in various conditions throughout Delano’s Mariscos El Paraiso, public health inspectors say.

They closed the restaurant Tuesday after finding two live cockroaches and several dead and dying roaches in the kitchen and dining room, according to an inspection report.

“Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation,” the report says. “Operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with cockroaches in a food facility.”

The report also says there was a missing tank lid in the women’s restroom.

