‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to be performed by East Bakersfield High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The East Bakersfield High Theatre Department will perform the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” this week.

The show marks the first live performance at the school in more than a year. Proceeds will go toward the theater program.

The comedy about a carnivorous plant that grows to gigantic size will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the district. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Masks must be worn.

The high school’s auditorium is located at 2200 Quincy St.

