Little Big Town, Big & Rich to perform at Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — Country music stars Big & Rich and Little Big Town are set to perform at the Mid-State Fair next month.

Organizers announced in a press release on Wednesday the groups will be performing at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. Big & Rich will perform Friday, July 23. Little Big Town will hit the stage Friday, July 30.

Ticket prices for Big & Rich range from $55.50 for general admission or $100.50 for reserved seating. Ticket Prices for Little Big Town range from $81.50 for general admission seating or $126.50 for reserved seating.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. on www.midstatefair.com.

California health officials recommend attendees be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event or wear a face covering. Overall capacity for the show will be reduced.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug. 1.