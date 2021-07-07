Litter of puppies found abandoned in south Bakersfield find new home at Lebec animal shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A litter of puppies is recovering in the care of a Lebec-area animal shelter after they were found abandoned in a South Bakersfield neighborhood.

The pups were found near some mailboxes on Saint Helens Avenue, near the intersection of Pacheco Road and South H Street.

Six of the dogs were taken to a shelter for care, but one of them died.

They were taken to Shelter On the Hill Humane Society in Lebec because local Bakersfield shelters are full.

Leslie Aldridge, who found the abandoned dogs, says she’s doing what she can to help the dogs.

“It really breaks my heart that to think that they don’t have a place to go” Aldridge said. “I know that there are a lot of people out there who are willing to help these dogs. It’s just trying to find out who to go to, who to talk to, in order to help these dogs.”

Bakersfield Animal Care Center says part of the reason shelters are currently full are due to an increase in runaway dogs following the Fourth of July holiday.