BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is set to host multiple family friendly events and an opening reception for their winter exhibitions this month.

Winter Workshops for kids and teens

There’s still time to keep your young artists engaged and learning during winter break with the Winter Workshops. Each session is inspired by work on view in our current exhibitions.

The workshops will be held Thursday, Jan. 4.

Kids: 9 to 11 a.m.

Teens: 1 to 3:30 p.m.

First Friday

The first Friday of every month means free admission and extended hours. Experience the museum for free Friday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Museums On Us

On the first Saturday of every month, Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholders receive one freed admission to BMoA with eligible credit or debit card with valid photo ID. Take advantage of the deal on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museums for All

Through Museums for All, members of the community receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can get free admission to BMoA by presenting their SNAP EBT card Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibitions closing Jan. 6

Bryan Ida

Kacy Jung

Chiura Obata

Jun Yang

Second Saturday

The museum is hosting an all ages sculpture art project, available with paid admission. Create your own clay vessel with the coiling method, inspired by BMoA’s fall exhibition Personal Archaeology on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winter Exhibitions

An opening reception for the new Winter Exhibitions are coming to the museum Jan. 25. Members can expect a preview circle reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with the general reception happening from 7 to 9 p.m.

Some of the upcoming works to be featured include: