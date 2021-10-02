Links For Life’s ‘Lace’n It Up’ event kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links For Life kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday morning with its annual Lace’n It Up Fun Run.

Runners and walkers met at The Park at River Walk. Participants competed in a 5K run or the one-mile Fun Run-Walk.

Links For Life executive director Jennifer Henry urges women over 40 to get a mammogram.

“You can’t take care of your family until you take care of yourself,” Henry said. “Women tend to put everyone else before them, so they need to take care of themselves before they can take care of others.”

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event stays in Kern County, Henry said.