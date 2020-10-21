Links for Life partners with Panini Kabob Grill for “Grab & Go” drive-thru event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links for Life and Panini Kabob Grill are teaming up for a fundraiser to help those affected by breast cancer.

The “Grab & Go” fundraiser is happening Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Panini Kabob Grill on the corner of Ming Avenue and Wible Road.

You can purchase a kabob lunch for only $10. Each meal includes a choice of antibiotic and hormone-free chicken or organic tofu with vegetables kabob, rice, hummus and pita bread. Every order picked up is entered into a raffle for prizes.

Proceeds will be benefit Links for Life and will help those affected by breast cancer. To pre-order a meal, call (661) 396-9010.