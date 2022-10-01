BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links for Life hosted their 30th annual 5k run at the Park at River Walk Saturday morning.

You might have seen it all across town. People in pink. Even the trees are in on it. That’s for the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 400 people gathered at the Park at River Walk for the annual Links for Life 5k run Saturday morning.

“It’s the community coming out to support people who either won or lost their fight against breast cancer,” Jennifer Henry the executive director for Links for Life said.

Participants had the choice of walking one mile or joining the 5k run. The fundraiser is all used to help local women going through breast cancer treatment and recovery.

“Mammograms, ultrasounds and needle biopsies,” Henry said. “We also have a grocery card program. We supply them with up to four 100-dollar grocery cards while in treatment and they meet with a registered dietitian to learn about healthy eating while in treatment.”

The event had raffle prizes, vendors and even a brand-new look for a Kern County Sheriff’s vehicle sporting a coat of pink.

“I never knew I had so much in common with so many different people, with people who are survivors and fighters of breast cancer. We’re all going through the same journey,” Coleen Gundzik a 15-year breast cancer survivor said.