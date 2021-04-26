Links for Life golf tournament returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Links for Life golf tournament returned Monday morning after a year of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit was started more than 27 years ago by 10 women who wanted to give back to the community by funding mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies for women who are underinsured or not insured.

“We touch lives in Kern County,” Links for Life Executive Director Jennifer Henry said at the tournament. “We save lives, we help families, so it’s all of us coming together to help each other in Kern County.”

Links for Life provides a variety of resources for breast cancer survivors or those currently undergoing treatment. Visit their website for more information and to see upcoming events.