BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links for Life and Color Me Mine are teaming up to “paint the town pink” on Tuesday. They are hosting a virtual painting party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom.

Money raised from the event will benefit Links for Life.

Online registration for this event has ended. If you are still interested, you are asked to call the Color Me Mine studio at 661-664-7366.

Information on other similar events can be found at Color Me Mine’s website.