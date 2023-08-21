BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lindsey Stirling, electronic violinist, dancer, and artist will be bringing her style of nostalgic holiday music to the Mechanics Bank Arena Nov. 20th.

Stirling has become a fixture of Christmas time concerts with her high energy performance which includes dance, trapeze, lyra and aerial work paired with genre-bending musical arrangements, according to a news release.

Stirling’s 2022 album, Snow Waltz, features whimsical twists on Christmas classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Holy Night” to name a few.

VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday Aug. 22nd at 10 a.m. Artist presale is from Tuesday at noon until Thursday Aug. 24, at 10 p.m., while all other tickets going on sale Friday Aug. 25th at 10 a.m., according to organizers.

For full details visit, lindseystirling.com.