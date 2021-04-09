Limited tickets now available for Good Vibrations March Meet this May

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Famoso Dragstrip has announced that a limited supply of tickets are now available for the Good Vibrations March Meet taking place this May.

The event, presented by Lucas Oil, will take place May 27-30 and will feature more than 500 race teams, a swap meet, a car show and more. Famoso Dragstrip said the March Meet will have limited capacity depending on where Kern County falls under the state’s tier system.

Famoso hasn’t been able to have any spectators attend drag races since last spring, when shutdowns due to the pandemic occurred. However, after the state lifted restrictions earlier this month on venues, Famoso Dragstrip can now begin selling tickets again.

“We are so excited to have spectators at this year’s March Meet,” said Blake Bowser, vice president of Famoso Dragstrip. “Race fans need to act fast though, because at this time we are limited to 20% capacity and this supply of tickets will sell out quickly.”

Tickets are only available online and can be purchased by visiting famosodragstrip.com. Currently, only full event tickets are available and at this time there will be no tickets available for sale at the gate.

For more information, race fans can call 844-34NITRO or email famosodragstrip@gmail.com.