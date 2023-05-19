BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Mark Barnes had perfect attendance two decades ago at Bakersfield High School, it was quite an achievement. But these days, for his niece, Brooklyn Harris, perfect attendance is a whole other ball game.

Back in the mid-80s, the obstacles to Mark Barnes’ goal of attending school Every Single Day were many, but they were of the same general nature kids have faced for decades – senior ditch day, chicken pox, that sort of thing.

But the member of BHS’s Class of 2000 did it.

And 17 News was there to commemorate the achievement with a story in June 2000.

Well, like uncle, like niece. After a year of perfect attendance in kindergarten, Brooklyn Harris was made aware of Uncle Mark’s career of perfection and she set out to achieve the same thing.

“He’s the one that actually motivated me to do it,” she said. “My mother told me that my uncle did it, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it too.’”

But things were different for the Centennial High grad, Class of 2023 – for starters, a worldwide pandemic closed campuses across the city and across the nation.

Brooklyn still managed to attend her classes every day – via Zoom. Yes, really she did, though she did choose the “video off” option much of the time.

“ I was there, yes,” she emphasized.

Then there’s this: School avoidance behavior – a real depressive mental health issue that has gotten worse since the pandemic. Consider, too, the added anxiety caused by the nation’s epidemic of school shootings.

“Sometimes it is very challenging to hear what’s going on and it’s devastating,” she said. “It’s so sad and it does make me very scared sometimes. But I still show up.”

But it’s behind her now. Like her Uncle Mark, she’s about to complete 13 years of attendance perfection, accompanied by a 4.0, math-heavy GPA.

“I like going,” she said. “I like going every day, learning new things, then getting my work done.”

Uncle Mark couldn’t be prouder.

“It takes a commitment,” he said. “There are times when there are outside influences that are maybe trying to persuade you, particularly in high school, at that age.”

And all you can do, Uncle Mark says, is stand firm – and Niece Brooklyn apparently agrees.

Coming up next for Brooklyn Harris: Bakersfield College. Is she planning on perfect attendance there? She’s making no commitments this time.