BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual “Lights of Thanks” event returns later this month to honor fallen war heroes.

The United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Association will hold the event at Union Cemetery on Nov. 24, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with candle lighting at 4 p.m.

Officials say there is big need for votive candles to mark the veterans’ graves.

If you would like to donate a votive candle, you can stop by the Union Cemetery office at 730 Potomac Ave.