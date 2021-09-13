Lights of Hope fundraiser happening Saturday

The fundraiser is dedicated to honoring those who have been affected by cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lights of Hope, a national fundraiser dedicated to honoring those who have been affected by cancer, is holding an event in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Related Content Local cancer fighter calling on Congress to make cancer a national priority

The event is happening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Madland Toyota, located at 4485 Buck Owens Blvd. Luminaria or “Lights of Hope” will be available to purchase at the event to remember those we’ve lost to cancer.

Patsy Romero, a local two-time breast cancer survivor and event organizer, is hoping to dedicate 50,000 Lights of Hope. She is on a mission to make fighting cancer a national priority and she’s asking for the community’s support in reaching that goal.

The national event will also take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Lights of Hope website. The Lights of Hope national event is put on by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and usually circles the National Mall with all 50 states participating.