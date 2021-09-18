‘Lights of Hope’ event promotes cancer research

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Lights of Hope” held Saturday in Bakersfield, helped raise awareness of the importance of battle against cancer.

The event is the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser dedicated to honoring those who have been touched by cancer and remembering those who have been lost.

Luminaria or “lights of hope” were available for purchase carrying the name of a survivor or a patient lost to cancer.

“Each bag tells a story. It’s very personal to the people,” ambassodor for the Cancer Action Network and breast cancer survivor, Patsy Romero said.

The event raised money for the Cancer Action Network. it was the organization’s 20th year holding the “Lights of Hope” event.

Normally, the event takes place in Washington D.C. but because of the pandemic, events were held in all 50 states.