BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County.

Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm tree caught fire on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield and forced residents to evacuate from their homes briefly.

17 News’ Kevin Charette said to expect more unstable weather today.