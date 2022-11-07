BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning in a Bottle tickets are going on sale on Nov. 17, according to a post on the festival’s Instagram.

According to the post, the next Memorial Day weekend will be the 20th Lightning in a Bottle event. Organizers said they feel an “overwhelming sense of gratitude,” while reflecting on their journey.

Organizers said they are designing and building new projects for the festival and resolving any issues created by the pandemic.

In the post, the organizers emphasized having a well-run and smooth festival.

“The lineup is coming along nicely and going to be something to behold,” organizers said in the post. To read the full statement go to their Instagram page or click here.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m., click here for ticket updates and the latest lineup.