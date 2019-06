BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Friday opening of the Lightning In A Bottle music festival has been pushed back to 2 p.m. due to weather conditions.

The festival’s site at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area near Taft was wet and muddy, with gates closed as of noon and vehicles waiting outside the entrance. Organizers posted on Facebook they expected to open around 2 p.m. and recommended not going to the festival site before then.

The five-day festival began Wednesday.