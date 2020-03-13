Lightning in a Bottle Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The Lightning in a Bottle Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers said.

The arts and music festival was set to take place on Memorial Day weekend at Buena Vista Lake, southwest of Bakersfield. Organizers did not say whether the festival would be rescheduled.

“These are unprecedented times and no one knows exactly what tomorrow will bring,” a news release says. “We’re absolutely heartbroken to not be able to offer the light of LIB during these trying times and the decision to take this extraordinary step has been a very difficult one.”

Lightning in a Bottle first came to Kern County last May and was the largest music and arts festival to be held in the county.