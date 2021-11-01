Lightning in a Bottle festival approved for another 5 years

BAKERSFIELDS, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, the Kern County Planning Commission approved the Lightning in a Bottle music and arts festival for five more years with a 4-0 vote with one abstention.

The approval was originally delayed after several county departments and CHP refused to sign off on potential traffic and safety issues the event may bring to the county due to its high participant count. The first time the festival was held in Kern County was in 2019, around 18,000 participants came to Buena Vista Lake for the weekend of art, music, seminars and yoga.

Lightning in a Bottle will be at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area over Memorial Day Weekend from 2022 to 2026.

Festival organizer Do LaB, an events business based in Los Angeles, originally held the event in Monterey County but was kicked out due to an attendance limit dispute.