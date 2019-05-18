Lightning in a Bottle co-creator expresses support to bring arts, music festival back to Kern County

The co-creator of the Lightning in a Bottle Arts and Music Festival expressed support to bring the five-day festival back to Kern County next year.

Dede Flemming, the co-owner of The Do Lab, the promoter that put on Lightning in a Bottle, planned months in advance to ensure the event would be a success.

“[I am] pretty happy with the results,” he said. The music was great. The way that everything, the art, blended with the park, the trees, the grass, and the lake really was perfect for us. And we really did enjoy using this venue,” Flemming continued.

He added the venue attracted a crowd that never exceeded 18,000 people, adding there were no major incidents.

“We had a great working relationship with the agencies in the county. [We had] positive results and a lot of them would say the same.”

The Do Lab paid for the costs that came with ensuring security, including the mandatory overtime of 14 KCSO sergeants and 42 deputies. The Do Lab also paid the county $225,000 to use the facility, and paid for improvements to the park’s sprinkler system and kiosks.

“We’re grateful for the economic opportunities this brought to us, especially concerning our fiscal situation,” said Megan Person, director of countywide communications for the County of Kern. “We’re happy for the partnership.”

Flemming said he hopes to continue the partnership with the county.

“A lot of people have been asking us if we want to come back next year, and the short answer is yes we do. We love this park, most importantly the attendees loved this venue, so this is a good fit for Lightning in a Bottle, and we definitely want to come back.”

A spokesperson with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said KCSO will not release arrest figures until early next week,

Meanwhile, Person said the park was very well taken care of during the festival, and added that The Do Lab has its own green team that will thoroughly go throughout the facility to pick up any trash that may have been left behind.

If you wish to use the facility, overnight camping at the park will officially resume this Sunday, per park officials.