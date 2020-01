Lightning in a Bottle has announced its lineup for the five-day music event to be held in Kern County this spring.

Among the dozens of artists and bands that will be performing are Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, Griz, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Big Wild and Nina Kraviz. The event will be held May 20-25 at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area, located around 25 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

Festival passes range in cost from $319 to $439 per person. For more information, visit lightninginabottle.org.