‘Lightning in a Bottle’ 2020 tickets on sale now

North America’s premier independent music and arts festival, “Lightning in a Bottle 2020” is happening right in your backyard and tickets are now available.

The festival will feature electronic dance music, education on ecological sustainability, yoga and much more.

The festival will be located at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, May 20th through the 25th.

“Lightning in a Bottle” is a family-friendly event open to all, but anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who they must have proper documentation.

Go to lightninginabottle.org to buy your tickets now.