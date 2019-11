With Daylight Saving Time over, Bike Bakersfield is going to Light Up The Night.

Every Thursday in November, Bike Bakersfield aims to raise awareness and encourage cyclists, pedestrians, scooterists and skaters to actively wear lights and reflectinve clothing to increase their chances of being seen by drivers during evening, dusk and dark hours.

They’ll be at McKinley Elementary School on Nov. 14. They’ll be at the Park at River Walk near the bike path on Nov. 21 and in Arvin on Nov. 28.