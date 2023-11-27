BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffman Hospice invites the community to bundle up and meet family and friends at “Light Up A Life” remembrance ceremony to celebrate loved ones who are no longer with us, according to organizers.

The annual ceremony will be happening on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at The Marketplace where special candlelight reading of names will take place with a traditional lighting of the Christmas Tree.

Vince Fong and Shannon Grove are scheduled to read the names of Kern County Veterans. The ceremony is meant to be an uplifting community support group to establish a sense of comfort during the holiday season.

You can “Light Up A Life” by placing a symbolic light on the tree to shine throughout the holiday season for $10. Donate $100 or more per individual recognized, and you will receive a commemorative ornament to display in your home and have a symbolic light displayed on the tree at The Marketplace.

You can expect a night of holiday cheer with cookies, hot chocolate and Christmas carols. If you would like to reserve a light, organizers say to arrive at the Marketplace before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.