Light snow hits parts of Kern County

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Winter may not have officially started yet, but some Kern County areas are already getting their first snows of the season.

Light snow has been reported in some areas of Kern County including Tehachapi as well as Frazier Park due to a storm that is also bringing some rain to the county. Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson is tracking the storm.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. on Sunday., according to the National Weather Service. The advisory says there are currently snow levels of two inches at pass level and three to six inches with isolated amounts up to eight inches in areas above 6,000 feet.

Snow levels could lower to 4,000 feet tonight and Sunday, according to the NWS. Passes could be impacted for both Tehachapi and the Grapevine.