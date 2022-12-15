BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fire just off Union Avenue Wednesday afternoon gutted two units at an apartment complex, displaced more than two dozen people and killed a family pet.

But there is a single ray of good news in this tragedy.

It was a little after 4 p.m. when flames erupted at an apartment unit on East 6th Street, most likely caused by an oxygen tank and a cigarette, a tenant told 17 News.

It spread quickly from unit 5 to adjacent unit 4 by way of a common attic.

Miguel Cantu, who lives in an apartment directly across the small complex’s dirt parking lot, was there.

“Before I knew it, I heard someone screaming,” he said. “I came out, and the flames were already blazing and we could see the fire through the windows.”

The tenants of unit 5 got out safely, and the tenant of unit 4 was not home. She was in a residential care facility recovering from a broken hip.

“So the dogs, we were feeding them, taking care of them,” Cantu said.

The dogs were overcome by smoke. A firefighter brought out one of them, limp and motionless.

“Oh, he was lifeless,” Cantu said. “I thought for sure he was gone.”

They couldn’t bring the dog, named Baby Dog, back from unconsciousness – not at first, but miraculously, minutes later, a firefighter was successful, treating the dog with a K9 oxygen mask.

As for the other dog, named Baby Girl – she didn’t make it.

“I don’t think they found her in time,” Cantu said. “When they can get to them is when they got to them.”

18 hours later, Baby Dog is lethargic and scared, but alive.

“He’s a little shaky, you know, from the scare, and I think he’s missing the other dog,” Cantu said.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and 13 people were displaced from their homes.

Tommy Joe Rowland lives in the unit where the fire started. He was treated at the scene but he says he’s OK. The Red Cross has put him up, along with his roommate, at a Union Avenue motel. He doesn’t know what he’ll do next.

But a single morsel of good news here: A little dog, spared.