Life after COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)-

For many survivors of severe COVID-19, beating the virus is just the beginning. ​​The battle continues with lingering effects from the illness.​​

A bad headache then muscle pain and a sore throat. ​​Lisa Mundy, 40, made her way to a local urgent care for a covid-19 test. She was turned away and treated for a common cold instead.

It was Monday march 23rd, eight weeks ago.

The next day Mundy went to the emergency room at Bakersfield Heart Hospital with a 103 degree fever.

She was tested for the COVID-19 virus. Then, sent home to quarantine while she waited for results.​​

“I was at very high risk,” said Mundy.​​

Mundy has rheuma arthritis and takes immunosuppresives​.

Early saturday march 28, around 1 a.m. ​​

“I walked in and she was blue from head to toe,” said Jamie Rosenblad, Mundy’s daughter.​

Rosenblad, Mundy’s 19-year-old daughter called 911​​.

“I knew that at this point I didn’t need a diagnosis,” said Mundy. “This was way more than any flu. I knew this was COVID.”​

Mundy arrived back at bakersfield heart hospital with an elevated heart rate, high blood pressure and unable to breath properly. She was treated for coronavirus.​

“I remember being in the emergency room and them telling me I was positive,” said Mundy. “I remember calling my family and telling them I was positive. I don’t remember anything once I got transferred into a room.”​​

The following day, six days after she visited urgent care, Mundy was put on a ventilator​​.

Laura Rock is Mundy’s twin sister.

“Before she went on the ventilator she said goodbyes and that was not something I was prepared for,” said Rock. ​​

Days passed filled with uncertainty​.​

“They were really long and scary because we didn’t know what was next.”​​

During this time Mundy suffered a collapsed lung, a blood infection, and a blood clot. A chest tube was inserted. ​

“Everybody said she wouldn’t make it,” said Rock. “There were a lot of days we didn’t have much hope. We tried to find hope, but most days we knew how severe the situation was.”​​

But 21 days later, April 18, Mundy had rallied and recovered enough to be taken off the ventilator​.

“When I woke up, I could not move my body,”​​ said Mundy.

She was also kept from talking to avoid throat swelling​​.

“I’m a talker so keeping me quiet is really hard and when you really don’t know what’s going on and you can’t move,” said Mundy. “I couldn’t move a thing in my body except for my head. And you’re trying to talk to people because you need help, or you’re just confused. It’s very very hard.”​

It’s common for people who have been on a ventilator for a long period of time to experience significant muscle ​weakness.​​

“At this point I was delusional, I thought I had been kidnapped and that I was at an experimental hospital and so everyone who talked to me and told me not to talk I thought they were an enemy and that they weren’t there to help me,” said Mundy.​​

Mundy believes she was experiencing ICU psychosis during this time, a disorder where patients experience anxiety and hallucinations.​

Her saving grace​: one of her nurses. ​

“She knew I was frustrated, she knew I wanted to talk,

she knew by my eyes that I was not okay and she grabbed my face and told me to listen the next few days are going to be terrible for you because you’re not going to be able to move, to wipe your own tear, you won’t be able to feed yourself because you have no muscle,” said Mundy.​​

It was terrible, but Mundy survived and began a journey that is proving to be difficult.

“It was a few days before I could push the nurse’s button and I could move my arms to at least wipe tears,” said Mundy.​​

She began physical and speech therapy. Her voice returned and she’s rebuilding her muscle strength.

She was discharged from the hospital on may 5, nearly six weeks after she was admitted.

“I have to have 24/7 care, I’m unable to walk, I’m unable to get comfortable, I have a hospital bed, I’m unable to get to the potty chair by myself safely when I get tired I’m stuck,” said Mundy.​​ “You think respiratory distress, you don’t think I have to rebuild my body, I have to rebuild my life.”​​

Mundy’s family didn’t escape the virus either. ​​Jamie Rosenblad and her younger brother also contracted the virus. Mundy’s parents who do not live with her also got it. Everyone had different symptoms, but no one was as severe as hers. Her kids have recovered since, but her parents are still battling it. ​​