Lice treatment use increases in Bakersfield amid the COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was an increase in local lice treatments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Lice Clinics of America, Bakersfield. There was a 37 percent increase from April to May of this year. According to the clinic, head lice infestations affecting the entire family have been more severe during the pandemic nationwide, likely due to the fact families have been isolating at home together.

Owner of the Bakersfield clinic, Melanie Sherman, says once the pandemic began, they changed their operations to appointment-only and would only see one family at a time. Medical Director of Lice Clinics of America Dr. Krista Lauer says families shouldn’t panic nor feel embarrassed if someone in their family gets lice.

“A head lice infestation has nothing to do with personal hygiene or the cleanliness of your environment. In fact, with recent self-isolating orders, head lice infestations more easily spread to everyone in the household due to close proximity,” said Dr. Lauer.

Dr. Lauer offers these steps to make sure people in your household don’t get lice:

Inspect your own head and your child’s, especially if your child has an itchy scalp. Look for eggs, nymphs, and adult lice. One adult louse can lay about a hundred eggs during her life span. That’s a lot of new lice. Call the parents of your child’s friends and have them check for head lice, remembering that earlier intervention can help to reduce the infestation level. With shelter-in-place orders being lifted, kids are playing together again, and summer camps are in session. If you see lice—or if you are unsure whether you have lice—visit a professional lice treatment center such as Lice Clinics of America for a screening. Traditional over-the-counter treatments contain pesticides that are ineffective. Lice have evolved into “super lice” and have developed resistance to those pesticides. Find a treatment that is safe and effective. Lice Clinics of America has several options to choose from.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Head-to-head contact with an already infested person is the most common way to get head lice.”

The CDC estimates 6 to 12 million infestations occur each year in the U.S. among children three to 11 years of age.